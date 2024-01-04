



The sound of Planet B has never been firmly grounded in any one genre, and with the latest single from the forthcoming Fiction Prediction album, the band adds shades of rap and nü-metal into the synth/punk mix. “Rack More Brains” sees the quartet collaborating with Kent Osborne, the L.A.-based rapper trading off with vocalist Justin Pearson’s signature hardcore shouts for what the band calls an “aggressive space-age punk tune.” Pearson explains that Osborne had been on Planet B’s radar since last January as the artist had performed at an album release party for Deaf Club, the frontman recalling that “I had an idea to record both vocal parts, his and mine, as structure or reference. Kent just followed up with his own stuff, which was raw, precise, and extremely punctual.” The track made its premiere today, January 4, via Flood Magazine .







“Rack More Brains” marks the fourth single from Fiction Prediction, following up on “Dick On the Dance Floor,” “Filty Suitcase,” and “Goals Gone Wild,” all of which are available to preview via Bandcamp. The album is Planet B’s sophomore effort after the 2018 self-titled debut, with the cover of M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls” and the collaborative Glass in the Trash/Release Me 7-inch with ADULT. appearing in the interim. Fiction Prediction will be released on February 9 in digital and vinyl formats via Three One G Records, with pre-orders on Bandcamp and the Three One G webstore. Mixed by Daniel Schlett and mastered by Brent Asbury, the album will feature guest appearances by CrowJane, David Scott Stone (ex-LCD Soundsystem, Melvins), D-Styles (Invisibl Skratch Piklz), Gabe Serbian (The Locust), Eric Livingston (Mamaleek), and Josie Cotton.

