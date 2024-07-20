



Having now signed to The Circle Music, the London-based electro/industrial and darkwave outfit known as Pink Panther Project has released the debut single. Inspired by the titular character, “Morticia Addams” showcases the band’s blend of pop-inspired melodicism with gothic atmospheres and EBM and industrial dance rhythms; the accompanying video, which made its premiere via Side-Line on Friday, July 19, also pays homage to the character with numerous snippets from the iconic ’60s sitcom, in which the gothic matriarch was portrayed by Carolyn Jones.







“Mortician Addams” offers the first taste of the forthcoming debut album from Pink Panther Project, Intoxicating Embrace; the double-disc album is due to arrive on September 16 via The Circle Music and Marian Whores. The band is comprised of founder and vocalist/lyricist Uela, drummer Ether Mu, and Alex K. on synths and programming; founded in London in 2023, Uela explains that “The basic concept was to create something fun and new, special,” with the band’s name humorously recalling the cartoons of old, as well as to reflect the dichotomy of the color pink – “a colour very dear to me,” but also “not dark enough” for most of the band’s fans.





