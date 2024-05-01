



With the Lord of Lard’s latest offering of venomous victuals arriving this month, PIG has unveiled the music video for “Crumbs, Chaos & Lies,” the opening track from Red Room. Written and performed by Raymond Watts and Jim Davies, the song features additional vocals by Alexis Mincolla, frontman for fellow industrial/rock act 3TEETH, recorded by band mate Xavier Swafford. The video features graphics by regular PIG collaborator Mark Alan Griffiths, conceived, directed, and edited by Ibex, the same team responsible for “The Dark Room” off of the artist’s previous album. Of the single, Watts comments, “I like to wrap the poison sweets in the finest treats and envisioned this as the sound of PIG officiating at my own funeral.”







Red Room is due for released on May 17 via Metropolis Records, with the vinyl edition to be released by Armalyte Industries. Produced and mixed by Watts with additional production by Davies, the album follows up on 2022’s The Merciless Light, as well as the 2023 “Rewrapped” edition of 2019’s Candy, and the 2024 deluxe edition of 1994’s Sin Sex & Salvation EP from PIG vs. KMFDM. Besides Mincolla, the album hosts a number of guest performances by Chris Connelly (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Cocksure), Ania Tarnowska (I Ya Toyah, The Joy Thieves), Christopher Hall (Stabbing Westward), Burton C. Bell (Ascension of the Watchers, ex-Fear Factory), Marc Heal (Cubanate), Emily Kavanaugh (Night Club), Susannah Doyle, Anita Kyoda, Mark Alan Griffiths, Mike Watts, Jimmy Livingstone, and more. PIG will be appearing at this year’s ColdWaves XII, with plans currently in the works for a North American tour to follow.









PIG

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Armalyte Industries

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

3TEETH

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

ColdWaves

Website, Facebook, Instagram

Darkest Before Dawn

Website, Instagram

The Metro, Chicago

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)