



Industrial/rock artist PIG offers up his prayers to the God Morphine with the release of his music video for “Dum Dum Bullet,” the latest single from the Red Room album. Written and performed by Raymond Watts with Jim Davies, the song prominently features the PIG Choir – the combined vocal talents of Chris Connelly (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Cocksure), Ania Tarnowska (I Ya Toyah, The Joy Thieves), Christopher Hall (Stabbing Westward), Burton C. Bell (Ascension of the Watchers, ex-Fear Factory), Marc Heal (Cubanate), Emily Kavanaugh (Night Club), Susannah Doyle, Anita Kyoda, Mark Alan Griffiths, Mike Watts, and Jimmy Livingstone – to give the song its distinct processional ambience, hearkening back to such PIG classics as “The Fountain of Miracles.” The accompanying video for “Dum Dum Bullet” was directed by longtime collaborator E Gabriel Edvy for Blackswitch Labs.







Now available in digita and CD formats via Metropolis Records, Red Room was released on May 17, following up on Armalyte Industries’ release of the deluxe edition of Sin Sex & Salvation this past January. The video also serves as a teaser for PIG’s upcoming Heroin For the Damned Tour of North America taking place this fall; with fellow industrial/rock acts Unitcode:Machine and Curse Mackey serving as support on select dates, along with appearances by SPANKTHENUN and Cyanotic, with PIG’s performance at this year’s ColdWaves XII in Chicago on Saturday, September 28 acting as the first date. The tour will then run until November 16, with stops including Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Austin, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York, Boston, Detroit, Atlanta, Montreal, and more.

An InterView with Raymond Watts will be appearing in ReGen in the next week.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)