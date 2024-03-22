



The Lord of Lard continues to bless his denizens as details for the latest PIG album, titled Red Room, have been announced. With pre-orders in digital and CD formats now available via Bandcamp, the album offers 12 new tracks featuring PIG’s signature brand of industrialized rock, “full of malevolent reverence, glitz, glamour, sleaze, sin & swing.” Known for his collaborative spirit, the album sees Raymond Watts working with a continugent of notable guest musicians like Chris Connelly (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Cocksure), Ania Tarnowska (I Ya Toyah, The Joy Thieves), Christopher Hall (Stabbing Westward), Burton C. Bell (Ascension of the Watchers, ex-Fear Factory), Emily Kavanaugh (Night Club), and Alexis Mincolla (3TEETH); Red Room also features regular PIG collaborators like Jim Davies, EN ESCH, Mike Watts, Mark Alan Griffiths, Jimmy Livingstone, Susannah Doyle, Anita Kyoda (Sylph), and Marc Heal (Cubanate). To be released via Metropolis Records, Red Room follows up on 2022’s The Merciless Light, as well as the the 2023 “Rewrapped” edition of 2019’s Candy, and the deluxe edition of the 1994 Sin Sex & Salvation EP from PIG vs. KMFDM, released via Armalyte Industries on January 19. Watts, Bell, Hall, and I Ya Toyah have all appeared as guest vocalists for industrial/rock project REVillusion. PIG will be appearing at this year’s ColdWaves XII, with plans currently in the works for a North American tour to follow.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)