



It’s been 22 years since Frank Tovey’s passing, yet his impact on modern music remains as powerful and as revered as ever. As testament to this, New York City electronic act Pas Musique has unveiled a new album, Come Follow Me, which sees founder Robert L. Pepper following the example of Fad Gadget and incorporating vocal melodies to achieve “a balance of the commercial and the strange.” Whereas previous efforts from Pas Musique were more experimental and utilized vocalizations in a more avant-garde context, Pepper explains that Come Follow Me began with the challenge of keeping the exploratory edge while infusing pop elements, similar to Fad Gadget’s renowned industrial/pop stylings. Metaphysical and philosophical themes resound throughout the lyrics, with the title track of “Come Follow Me” being the first to materialize from the sessions. In contrast to the band’s most recent efforts, the new album is solely Pepper’s creation, with Pas Musique members Jon V. Worthley, Jesse Fairbairn, and Michael Durek still involved with live performances. Released today, July 12, via Alrealon Musique, Come Follow Me follows up on 2023’s Shaman, and is available now in digital and CD formats through Bandcamp. Pas Musique will also be touring from September 7-28, performing in Salem, Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, Nashville, Memphis, Luisville, and more; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)