



February 1 will see the release of a new compilation from ParaLuna Records, titled Retronomicon: Tributes For the New American Century and Beyond. Featuring 17 tracks from a variety of artists in the goth/electro/industrial and underground alternative community, the collection is one of the latest efforts to provide aid to one of the scene’s foremost figures, the bass-wielding powerhouse of Charles Levi; following his hospitalization in October of 2021, the outpouring of support for Levi has been astounding, with a GoFundMe Campaign currently in progress to assist in his housing osts and continued medical care – among his continuing challenges are daily kidney dialysis, neuropathy affecting his fingers, and an amputated leg. On January 15, Levi appeared on a live chat with author/journalist Joel Gausten, speaking about his condition and his career, and was in demonstrably good spirits.







With all proceeds from Retronomicon going to Levi, the compilation showcases the participating artists’ renditions of numerous ’80s pop, rock, electro, new wave, and industrial hits from such bands as Berlin, Bauhaus, Asia, Faith No More, Thompson Twins, Corey Hart, Pet Shop Boys, Duran Duran, and more. Participating acts include Betty X, Microwaved, Stabbed By Prongs with Bow Ever Down, Dogtablet, Stoneburner, Doors in the Labyrinth, Bangalore, and Levi himself; kicking off the compilation’s release will be Betty X’s rendition of Duran Duran’s “The Chauffeur,” to be available via Bandcamp on February 1. Additional information can be found via Click Roll Boom .





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)