



Having spent the last three years touring, indie art punk act P.D.O.A. (Public Display of Affection) keeps Berlin weird with the announcement of a new album, Expressions of Obsessions, with “Cheat Beg Borrow Steal” serving as its lead single. Featuring synths and additional vocals by Güner Künier, the song and accompanying video see the core duo of Madeleine Rose and Anton Remy taking the band’s sound into moodier, more post-punk stylings to accentuate themes of heartbreak, the degradation of art, and global decay. Due toa rrive on September 20, Expressions of Obsessions follows up on P.D.O.A.’s 2022 I Still Care debut; along with returning bassist Lewis Lloyd, the album also features bassist/vocalist Amanda Longo (Lovnis, Elektrokohle), composer Kaio Moraes on electric violin and electric mandolin, and guitars by Jesper Munk and Bláthin Eckhardt. P.D.O.A. will be performing throughout the remainder of 2024 with an appearance at the Garbicz Festival in Poland on August 2, followed by a string of German dates from October 2-25; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.





