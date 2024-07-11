



It’s been eight years since Christian Marquis last released any new material under the moniker of CHROM, but the German electro/synthpop outfit has returned with the “Paralysed” single. Released on July 10 via Out of Line Music, the single and its accompanying sci-fi themed video showcase what the label calls a new era for CHROM, demonstrating the band’s blend of club-friendly electro/EBM and synthpop melodies perfect for the dancefloor. Mastered by Jürgen Wirtz, the “Paralysed” single follows up on 2016’s Peak & Decay album, with more new music to eventually lead up to a new album, while 2022 saw the release of the Electro Synthetic Decay limited edition boxed set compiling the band’s previous albums and singles. Furthermore, CHROM is scheduled to make festival appearances at Plage Noire, Dark Storm, and Etropolis.









CHROM

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Out of Line Music

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)