



Richard Pinhas has been one of the key figures in French electronic and progressive music, ever since he first helmed Heldon from 1974 to 1979, reviving the project after more than two decades with the 2000 release of Only Chaos is Real. Now, four of those album’s tracks have been given the remix treatment, resulting in Le Plan on OtherSide Audio. Inspired by the rock-gamelan complexity and melodicism of King Crimson’s ’80s output, the energetic punky fury of Public Image Ltd., and jazz/rock fusion, the songs on Le Plan present a darkly manic brand of industrialized progressive rock. The four songs on the EP feature lyrical contributions from David Korn and sci-fi and cyberpunk authors like Maurice G. Dantec and Norman Spinrad, as well as instrumental appearances by bassist Bernard Paganotti, and guitarists Alain Bellaïche and Georges Grunblatt. “Next Level” is currently available to preview, with pre-orders for the EP available now on Bandcamp; vinyl editions are available in limited quantities via Burning Shed.







In addition, OtherSide Audio has also announced Richard Pinhas’ Winter Music, which features the two-part title track. Originally recorded for his 1979 Iceland album, the project is more demonstrative of Pinhas’ exploratory approach to electronic music, drawing on the minimalist ambient and loop-based experiments of Brian Eno and Robert Fripp; utilizing a PolyMoog played by hand through a pair of Revox A700 tape recorders, “Winter Music” was ultimately shelved for unknown reasons, now being made available for the first time in 45 years, available to pre-order now on Bandcamp, with the vinyl also available on Burning Shed in limited quantities. Both Le Plan and Winter Music are due for release on August 2 via OtherSide Audio in digital and vinyl formats, remastered by Robert Rich and remixed by Richard Pinhas in 2023.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)