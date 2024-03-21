



Portuguese gothic rock and darkwave act Order in Chaos has released the music video for “Medusa,” the band’s latest single. With portions of the video recorded by Nuno Guedelha and Valéria Prudente and edited by Beatriz Santos, the video delves deeper into the band’s signature blend of romantic and erotic imagery, with founder and producer Hugo Santos featured against a backdrop of frenetic projections shot in the Cineclube de Torres Novas. “Medusa” was released as a digital single on March 20, following up on the 2023 “Like a Fever” single, as well as the band’s cover of The Cars’ “Drive;” the 2022 S(k)in album was referred to by ReGen ‘s Ryan James as “a remarkable debut that showcases a band with the knowledge and finesse to craft robust songs with solid hooks and effective atmospheres.”









Order in Chaos

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)