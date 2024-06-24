



Due to arrive this September, the debut album from Italian industrial act Obsexed will be released as a joint effort from Oráculo Records and Industrial Complexx. The Wedding sees the duo of Angelo Casarrubia and Marco Scarabel addressing the solitary and pessimistic results of confinement, recorded and produced over the course of two years – broken relationships, obsessive compulsions, and the breakdown of existential reality all come to bear in the songs’ blend of darkwave, industrial, noise, post-punk, and all points in between. Picking up where the band’s self-titled 2022 EP left off, The Wedding was mastered by Giuseppe Taibi, who also contributed additional synths to two tracks. An EP version of The Wedding was released on June 21 via Oráculo Records in digital and vinyl formats, comprised of three album tracks and two from the 2022 EP; Industrial Complexx will release the full album on September 18 in digital and CD formats.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)