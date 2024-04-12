



It’s been five years since Emily Underhill last released an album under the moniker of Tusks, but the London-based electronic musician has returned with the release of her third full-length effort. Produced by Tusks with Tom Andrews, Gold drew inspiration from the artist’s trips to Devon during the lockdowns, during which time Underhill was in the midst of a relationship coming to an end; “Processing a breakup and then falling in love again, being constantly surrounded by people in lockdown, then suddenly being completely alone and free, being in the city vs being in nature,” she explains, drawing parallels between the impact of individual and social anxiety and isolation. Mirroring these contrasting experiences, as well as the locales from which they were written and inspired, many of the sounds focus on analog and modular synths and robust drum sounds processed and recorded to enhance a spacious sound. Released today, April 12, via One Little Independent Records, Gold is now available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats through Bandcamp; the album follows up on 2019’s Avalanche and 2017’s Dissolve, with several remix and live recordings appearing in the interim, along with the Change EP in 2021. Tusks will also be performing a series of live dates in London, Nottingham, Brighton, and Bristol from April 13-18; a full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found on the artist’s website.





Tusks

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

One Little Independent Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)