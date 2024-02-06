



2023 saw the return of Creation Rebel as the U.K. based dub/reggae act released Hostile Environment as the band’s first album in more than four decades. Now, On-U Sound is following up with a campaign of comprehensive reissues of the group’s past output, which also chronicles the earliest production efforts of Adrian Sherwood, with all five albums to be re-released individually and as part of a massive anthology box set. Creation Rebel had originally been founded by Sherwood to fully realize his first album sessions in a live environment, gradually evolving into a prominent recording and touring entity unto itself – from 1978 to 1981, the band released five albums and toured extensively, even becoming the European touring group for legendary reggae DJ/producer Prince Far I – a.k.a. King Cry Cry. Following his murder in 1983, and the imprisonment of bassist Lizard Logan, Creation Rebel ceased activity, with the remaining members pursuing other projects until a 2017 performance sent Crucial Tony Phillips, Charlie Eskimo Fox, and Ranking Magoo back into the studio – 2023’s Hostile Environment was the result. Of Creation Rebel’s legacy, Sherwood states, “Their records inspired a legion of dubheads and they were foundational in the formation of the On-U Sound and Ruff Cut labels, not to mention bands such as Roots Radics, African Head Charge, Dub Syndicate, Singers and Players, and many more.”







Included in the reissue campaign for Creation Rebel are Dub From Creation (1978), Close Encounters of the Third World (1978), Rebel Variations (1979), Starship Africa (1980), and Psychotic Junkanoo (1981); all five are available now via Bandcamp in digital and vinyl formats. The High Above Harlesden 1978 – 2023 anthology is due for release on March 29 via On-U Sound as a six-disc CD set that will include the aforementioned five albums, along with a 36-page booklet of photos and sleeve notes; seven bonus tracks will also be part of the set, with digital and CD pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. Besides Sherwood, Creation Rebel’s oeuvre also includes contributions from the likes of Prince Far I, “Deadly” Headley Bennett (The Arabs, The Mighty Vikings), Eric “Fish” Clark (Black Roots Players), Lincoln “Style” Scott (Roots Radics), John Lydon (Public Image Ltd, The Sex Pistols), and Tony Henry (Misty in Roots).

