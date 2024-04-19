



After releasing a succession of what seemed to be standalone singles over the last five years, German darkwave producer Oliver Decrow has announced the release of his long-awaited debut album, titled I’m darkwave Too Young to Die. Decrow has been honing these 13 tracks’ highly personal and introspective themes, both in the studio and in live performance, expressing his thoughts and insights on a wide range of experiences, including his grief over a friend’s suicide – love, courage, fear, hope, the subconscious, letting go, and self-doubt all abound in I’m Too Young to Die, mastered by Pete Burns at The Shelter, and performed and produced entirely by Decrow. All three tracks from his 2023 Mother Complex EP are featured, as well as the previously released singles “Horse Hoof,” “My Bitter Tears,” “Falling Down From Heaven,” “Hidden Darkness,” and “I Touch You,” all remastered for the album. I’m Too Young to Die will be released on May 10 via Cold Transmission Music in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, all available to pre-order now through Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)