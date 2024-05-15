



Following the release of the Floridian gothic/doom rock act’s fifth album late last year, October Noir has now unveiled a new standalone single. Produced by founder Tom Noir, “The Ages” sees the band collaborating with fellow dark music practitioner Myke Hideous, who says of his lyrical and vocal contributions, “I find it to be a passionate love story like no other.” Incorporating doom-laden dirges and gothic atmospheres within a traditional rock and metal framework, the single is accompanied by a music video that demonstrates October Noir’s powerful live presence, mastered by the legendary Maor Appelbaum and mixed by Kfier Gov of Evil Snail Studios.











A demo version of “The Ages” was released in 2021 by Hideous, along with a track titled “Blood Runs Cold,” as the first taste of his Morte DeToni collaboration with Noir. “The Ages” is now available digitally via Bandcamp, and follows up on October Noir’s Letters to Existence, released in September of 2023. Myke Hideous is best known as the frontman for his own goth/rock act The Empire Hideous, and famously served as a fill-in vocalist for the Misfits in 1998; after the 2013 release of Remixes Through Time, he has primarily been focused on art, photography, and recently debuted his Finding the Truth podcast.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)