



From the forthcoming Certificate of Participation EP comes “Public Image,” the new single and music video from October and the Eyes. “It’s about my relationship with social media,” says the New Zealand-born and London-based songwriter/producer October, “and the incessant pressure to constantly be seen and be seen doing well.” Comparing the themes to a digital panopticon, she further explains the song to be addressing the lack of autonomy one holds over a public image, and “the relationship between surveillance (CCTV) and voluntary self surveillance (social media).” With the song co-produced by Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Sunflower Bean, Blondshell), the accompanying video further draws on October’s connection to the fashion industry, having been a model for numerous companies and social campaigns; directed by Rei Nadai, a former student of British fashion photographer, Nick Knight, October comments that “it was really quite refreshing having this feminine presence at the helm on set.” She goes on to praise Nadai’s calm determination to be protective and pure to the creative process, and that “we’re both similar in our desire to remain loyal servants in tending to the greater creative goal.”







Released today, May 15, and available through most digital outlets, “Public Image” offers the first taste of October and the Eyes’ upcoming Certificate of Participation EP, due to be released on July 19 via KRO Records. Written and produced by October, the artist’s sound blends elements of post-punk, grunge, glam, alternative, and psychedelic rock; created from lo-fi home recordings transferred to hi-fi studio sessions, and filtered through guitar pedals and digital synths, as well as computerized manipulations of acoustic instruments, October refers to her sound as “Collage-Rock” (not to be confused with college rock). Certificate of Participation follows up on the Dogs and Gods debut EP, self-released in November of 2020.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)