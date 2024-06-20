



Mark Pistel has remained a vital force in music for more than 35 years, primarily with the activist industrial/dance sounds of Consolidated, as well as with pioneering electronic group Meat Beat Manifesto, and through numerous solo releases, collaborations, and remixes. Among them now are his inclusion in the ranks of Chicago-based collective The Joy Thieves, alongside a prodigious contingent of members including Chris Connelly, I Ya Toyah, Louis Svitek, David Suycott, Bradley Bills, Martin King, and many more. Pistel’s joining follows the announcement of the group’s forthcoming Spilt Milk album, due to arrive on June 28 in digital and CD formats via Armalyte Industries.







Furthermore, Pistel recently appeared on the latest single from darkwave act Octavian Winters, remixing the band’s “Velveteen.” The remix is featured as the B-side to “Nebula,” the original versions of both songs having appeared on the band’s The Line or Curve EP released this past October; the band unveiled the single on April 30, with a video for the Mark Pistel remix of “Velveteen” being revealed on June 17, shot, directed, edited, and produced by David Kruschke.











Pistel’s most recent solo release was on March 1 of this year with the “It’s Later Than You know” single. Closely tied with the eMERGENCY hEARTS imprint, he’s also remixed and/or collaborated with the likes of Angelo Moore, the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, SINE, Dead Voices on Air, Julian Beeston’s Featured, GRW, Xqui, Mark Stewart, Stephen Mallinder, Deftly Demolition, and more.





