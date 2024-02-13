



Born in Florida and based in Finland, Matron Thorn began his doom-laden path under the moniker of Ωblivion Gate in 2018, and has since released two albums. Now, he’s revealed a new single and music video, titled “Rusty Pipes,” as the first taste of his upcoming third album, Thrill Kill Noir. Drawing parallels between pipes as conduits or highways to human veins, Thorn explains the song’s themes of vice and excess leading to desperation and the expiration of the soul; “We hitch a ride on vices but we always pay a toll,” he comments, “eventually all pipes rust and those familiar highways close, leading our desperation to new risks and greater temptations.” As such, the video for “Rusty Pipes” matches the song’s creepy and sanguine ambience, drenched in red with obscured NSFW imagery.







Thrill Kill Noir is due to arrive later in 2024 via Inverse Records, with the album following up on 2022’s Flowers in the Wreckage of Dreams. Aside from Ωblivion Gate, Matron Thorn also records and produces dark ambient, industrial, black metal, and other dark experimental music under the banner of his Esoteric Tradition imprint with bands like Materiæ Abyssu, THVRST, Ævangelist, Benighted in Sodom, Disenchantra, Rust-Colored Glasses, and more.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)