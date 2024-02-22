



Metropolis Records has announced the release of Strategies of Dissent, the debut album from electro/industrial act Data Void. As the new project from Don Gordon (NUMB, Halo_Gen) and James Mendez (Jihad, Trial by Fire), the album explores theme of the individual surviving in a world of uncertainty and chaos, eschewing nihilistic or dystopian speculations to focus on societal and technological forces of the present era; calling the album “a soundtrack for the dispossessed,” the band quotes the views of author J.G. Ballard that “the advanced societies of the future will not be governed by reason. They will be driven by irrationality, by competing systems of psychopathology.” WIth Gordon and Mendez both having extensive histories in dark electronic music, Strategies of Dissent sees the two infusing elements of drum & bass, industrial, post-punk, EDM, dub, EBM, dark ambient, and more, with the dual vocal approach intended to emphasize shifting perspectives that reinforce the lyrical themes. The album is preceded by the opening track, “Nothing Changes,” and its accompanying video, created by SHOKMACHINE, as the introductory single. Mastered by Vincent Uhlig (2nd Face), Strategies of Dissent is due for release on March 8 via Metropolis Records and Collapsing Silence, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.









