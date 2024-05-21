



Sibel Koçer – a.k.a. DJ JakoJako – has been steadily working her way through the realms of electronic music, with the reveal of the “Modus” single offering the latest example. Accompanied by the abstract and psychedelic visuals of Reza Hasni, the song is the first taste of her forthcoming Segmente EP, on which she draws heavily from her live performances; she has become known in Berlin for her regular live sets, earning a position at Berlin electronic music institution, SchneidersLaden, a Berghain residency, and several motion sensor dance projects at Superbooth and Kraftwerk Berlin. Notable also have been her performances in London with Bonobo at the Royal Albert, an improvised “Circle of Live” show at the Barbican featuring dance and a specially commissioned art installation. As such, all four tracks originated from her live show and her proficiency with modular synthesis, described as “fragile techno written in the key of wonder.” The Segmente EP follows up on 2023’s Verve EP, due for release on July 26 via NovaMute, and available to pre-order now through Bandcamp and the Mute webstore.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)