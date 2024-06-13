



It has been more than three years since Nicole Marxen made her debut with the Tether EP, but the Dallas-based goth/industrial artist is now returning with her first full-length offering, Thorns. From the album comes the introductory single and music video for the title track, which made its premiere via Post-Punk.com today, June 13. Director Judd Meyers describes the video as “a liminal, giallo-tinged portrait about the transformation that arises in reuniting with what we’ve pushed into the dark,” drawing upon the song’s lyrical themes about compulsively self-destructive behaviors. “It was important for me to show up to this material imperfectly,” Marxen states, addressing her personal battles with Body Focused Repetitive Behaviors – a disorder often rooted in trauma that results in unconscious self-harm and self-sabotage; “I didn’t want to pretend to have answers here, but rather notice what was coming up for me during each song’s moment in time.”







Produced and mixed by Alex Bhore (ex-This Will Destroy You, Halo Infinite: Multiplayer, Meow Wolf Grapevine), Thorns is due to be released on August 9 in digital and vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp. Bhore had also produced and mixed the Tether EP, which was released on February 26, 2021; prior to that first solo outing, Marxen had been a member of avant-garde pop act Midnight Opera.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)