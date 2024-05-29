



With a new album to arrive this summer, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have revealed a lyric video for the “Frog” single off the forthcoming Wild God. Following up on last month’s reveal of the title track, “Frog” further demonstrates Cave’s assertations of the band’s brighter emotional state for the album, with psychedelic shoegazing effects and his signature crooning melodies delivering lines like “Leaping to God, amazed of love,” and “Cause all will be well, say the bells.” Mixed by David Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mogwai, Interpol), and produced alongside longtime collaborator Warren Ellis, Wild God marks the band’s eighteenth studio album, following five years after 2019’s Ghosteen; “I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave states on the band’s website, calling it a complicated but joyously infectios record. More than a year in the making, the album features contributions from bassist Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) and acoustic guitars from film score composer and engineer Luis Almau (Under the Skin, Monster, Wale); Almau had previously worked with Cave and Ellis on the duo’s 2021 Carnage album. Wild God is due for release on August 30 via [PIAS] Recordings. Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds will then embark on a tour of Europe and the U.K. from September 24 to November 17, with a full list of tour dates and ticket links available via the band’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)