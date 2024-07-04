



Today, July 4, has seen the release of a new two-volume compilation celebrating the LGBTQA+ community, titled Guts and Glory. With Guts mastered by Colin Cameron at The Cell Studio, and em>Glory mastered by Mark Alan Miller at Studio Valkyrie, the series was compiled by Bryan Null and Steve Saunders (Mr. Zoth, Skull Cultist), and features 45 tracks in total, showcasing numerous artists from around the world, with proceeds to go toward non-profits The Trevor Project and the Marsha P. Johnson Family Foundation. Among the artists featured on the two compilations are the likes of Sweat Boys, Leæther Strip, Glis, Stahlschlag, Virtual Terrorist, Slighter, Hypervuur, PINCHpoint, bixlee, Unwoman, UCNX, Lesbian Dance Theory, daddybear, Stoneburner, Skull Cultist, ZeroGrav, Out Out, Probe 7, and many more running the gamut of homo, hetero, bi, cis, trans, queer, ace, demi… “Diversity is wonderful. Diversity is strength.”

Both available on Bandcamp as name-your-price items, Guts and Glory follows up on the 2023 Insulin Shocks compilation from Null and Saunders, which focused on raising awareness and funds for diabetes research. The Marsha P. Johnson Family Foundation is focused on civil rights and aweanress for the LGBTQA+ community, named for the activist model and founded in 2020 by members of Johnson’s family. The Trevor Project is focused on suicide prevention and crisis intervention for young people in the LGBTQA+community.









Guts and Glory

Bandcamp

Steve Saunders/Skull Cultist

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Bryan Null

Facebook, Instagram

The Marsha P. Johnson Family Foundation

Website, Facebook

The Trevor Project

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)