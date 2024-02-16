



It’s difficult to imagine that someone with such a prolific and legendary pedigree as James Brown, the venerated “Godfather of Soul,” could have any unreleased material; yet, here we are nearly two decades since his passing, and Republic/UMᵉ has released the We Got to Change EP, featuring three variations of the title track. The song was recorded on August 16, 1970 at Criteria Studios in Miami, just a few months after his famous James Brown Orchestra had walked out, spearheading the formation of The J.B.’s; as such, the performers on the song include Clyde Stubblefield on drums, brothers Phelps “Catfish” Collins on guitar and bassist William “Bootsy” Collins, and Brown’s longtime No. 2 Bobby Byrd on secondary chorus vocals. “James Brown always leaned into the social tip,” Bootsy comments, “He always was trying to keep the youngsters informed and the people informed on what’s going on. The new breed was coming in and certain things were going out. He loved to inform people on what was coming and what was going to be because he felt like he was part of it, and he was.” As can be inferred from the title, “We Got to Change” resounds with a still all-too-relevant message of social and cultural strife, Brown’s lyrics addressing his poor upbringing, education, and the continuing inequities of racism and wartime politics – lines like “Come together,” “Mother always told me, ‘Son, you got to do good,'” “One thing I didn’t want to be was just another dropout,” and “Love your brother.” The song sees Brown also quoting from Little Jimmy Dickens’ 1949 “Take an Old Cold Tater (And Wait)” and African/American anti-war spiritual “Down by the Riverside.” Along with the original recording, the EP contains an extended version, as well as the Pixal Remix. Released today, February 16, via Republic/UMᵉ, the We Got to Change EP can be streamed now via all major digital outlets.











Oh, you’re probably wondering why ReGen Magazine is reporting on this News. Well, Funk author Rickey Vincent stated it best, “The James Brown Revue invented the Funk, and the J.B.’s perfect it.” One need only listen to the percussive and bass-driven output of such WaxTrax!-era groups as KMFDM, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Mussolini Headkick, and even Front 242 to hear the funky influence of James Brown’s groove and lyrical style, not to mention the persistent sociopolitical themes. On top of that is Bootsy Collins’ enduring influence on bass, as well as Clyde Stubblefield’s breaks in “The Funky Drummer” remaining among the most widely sampled in industrial, drum & bass, hip-hop, and beyond.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)