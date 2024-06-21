



Re:Mission Entertainment has established itself gradually as a burgeoning imprint for underground electro and industrial music, with today, June 21 seeing two major releases. First is the “Without a Chance” single from aggrotech act Frontal Boundary, the third offering from the band’s forthcoming album, Shutting Down; supplemented by a pair of remixes by fellow harsh electro upstarts C-Lekktor and Clockwork Echo, the single sees the trio of Brendin Ross, Krz Souls, and Jaysen Craves continuing to hone and refine the band’s signature sound with themes of perseverance and persistence. “Sometimes we have to fight and do what we can to accomplish those goals, but sometimes end up failing,” the band says, “But ‘Without a Chance’… we would never know what we are capable of.” Available now on Bandcamp, “Without a Chance” follows up on “Shutting Down” and “Resurrect Me,” with the Shutting Down album due to arrive later in 2024.







Second is the third full-length effort from the Boston duo of Bo Barringer and Reuben Bettsak – collectively known as Ex-Hyena – titled A Kiss of the Mind. Following up on 2022’s Moon Reflections and 2021’s Artificial Pulse, the album sees the band expanding the scope of its sound into longer, more intricate compositions and more stylistic diversity; elements of synthpop, trip-hop, shoegaze, industrial, post-punk, and more are sprinkled throughout the album’s nine tracks, abounding with themes of love, mental health, communication, and the insanity of modern life. “There was a bit more experimentation, and throwing lots of styles into the fold,” Bettsak explains, “I think we operate better when we don’t set any strict rules on genres, etc. We let the music and songs guide us.” Spearheaded by the “Spiral Down” and “In Slow Motion” singles, A Kiss of the Mind is now available in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)