



It’s been nearly eight years since Alan Vega passed away, yet the ripple effects of his legacy as a master of minimalist electro/punk continue. Today, April 10 sees the release of the “Mercy” single from the forthcoming Insurrection album, co-produced by Jared Artaud and Liz Lamere, Vega’s wife and creative partner. Of the “Mercy” single, Lamere states that Vega “felt the suffering of the innocents; and yet the music is majestic, conveying their dignity. There is strength and resilience in the sonic embodiment of the souls and how they move.” The accompanying video for “Mercy” was directed by Douglas Hart, best known as a founding member of The Jesus and Mary Chain; he says the video’s choreography in tandem with geomatric shapes and patterns “underscore the powerful rhythms of the song, the video loops and repeats simple movements, like the repeated opening and closing of doors.” Shot by Hart with Dominic Goodman and assisted by Stefano Venturi, the video also features models Mateen Ismail and Helena Gawrzyalska.







Following up on 2021’s Mutator, which was also co-produced by Lemere and Artaud and recorded from 1995-1997, Insurrection features 11 tracks recorded in 1997-1998; saying that Vega was tapped into a different dimension and always sought to break new ground, Artaud comments, “Half the time I feel like a producer and the other I feel like some kind of archeologist.” Lamere explains that the album “captures the intense energy of NYC in the 90s rife with crime, killing, hate, fascism, racism, and moral bankruptcy.” She adds that angst in the wake of the Gulf War, concerns about rising acts of terrorism, and the then impending birth of his son also contributed to Vega’s emotional state during the creation of Insurrection, while still holding to a sense of hope and a persistantly experimental spirit. The album is the latest entry in the Vega Vault project, spearheaded by Lamere and Artaud with the aim to bring to the public rare and previously unreleased material spanning Vega’s long career with electro-punk act Suicide and as a solo artist. Insurrection will be released on May 31 via In the Red Records, with pre-orders available now via the label’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)