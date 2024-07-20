



Friday, July 19, saw the release of Certificate of Participation, the latest EP from London-based songwriter/producer October and the Eyes. “In its most simplistic form the EP is about humanity’s relationship with technology,” the artist explains, discussing long held fears of climate-induced apocalypse and the proliferation of (mis/dis)information, where the supernatural has been replaced by more tangible horrors; “I’m not alone when I say I’m certainly susceptible to a sense of disenchantment – it’s a common feeling of hopelessness that’s felt throughout most people my age.” The EP was teased by such singles as “Public Image” and “Til the End,” and is now spearheaded by “Rubber Gloves,” which October says was inspired by the literary works of JG Ballard, William S. Burroughs, and more specifically a documentary titled Fire of Love, which focuses on a pair of French volcanologists who had perished in a volcanic explosion in Nagasaki, Japan in 1991. “Lyrically, the song introduces you to a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by extreme heat and draught, where seduction is forced to take place behind the confines of silver heat resistant hazmat suits and sex within the sheltered safety of airlocked and pressure-equalised safety pods,”







The Certificate of Participation EP is now available via KRO Records. Fusing elements of post-punk, grunge, glam, electro, and alternative, October cites the influence of David Bowie’s Berlin trilogy and Station to Station, as well as Iggy Pop’s The Idiot, as well as the music of The Doors, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus, and the cinematic works of David Cronenberg. October and the Eyes will be performing at The Shacklewell Arms in London on Wednesday, July 24, with tickets available via Dice.FM.





