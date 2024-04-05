



It’s been five years since Neon Insect last released a full-length album; now, the German electro/industrial has announced the forthcoming Liberty Flowers to follow up on New Moscow Underground. Continuing to follow a cyberpunk narrative backdrop, founder Nils Sinatsch explains the album’s themes simply as “The human beast is selfish.” With references to dystopian sci-fi like Blade Runner, The Matrix, Escape From New York, and more, he continues, “The prison sector in Old Manhattan is now a practice area for tanks and cyborgs. The rebels haven been caught or killed. People are forced to do labor. Implants are developed to lock down personalities. Every worker is a drone. And yet… some people are still opposed to the sector government and the regime. But who knows what their motives are?” Featuring the previously released singles “Rewired,” “Implant,” “Love Sex + Robots,” and “There is Beauty in Noise,” along with the newly revealed title track and “Byteblast Capsule,” Liberty Flowers is due for release on June 28 in digital, CD, and cassette formats, with the physical editions to include the bonus “DYNOSAUR” track, which features vocals and lyrics by Earl Squanchy; other contributing vocalists on the album include Sarah Franz and KVMILLA. The album is available to pre-order on Bandcamp.





Neon Insect

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)