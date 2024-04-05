



Formed by Ash Code member Claudia Nottebella with Elettra Seguro and Valeria Formisano, Neila Invo has been steadily pursuing a distinctly ’80s inspired goth/rock sound, with today’s release of “B.P.D.” being the latest example. The song addresses issues of Borderline Personality Disorder – or as the lyrics suggest, “Bastard Portrait of Demon” – depicting the condition as a demon who affects and manipulates one’s life and relationships; the video was shot and directed by photographer Ema Kaiser, who has regularly collaborated with Ash Code, while the song was mixed by Nico Giordano and mastered by Daniel Hallhuber. Now available on Bandcamp via Young & Cold Records, “B.P.D.” marks the first single from Neila Invo’s next album, following up on 2022’s Alienation.





Neila Invo

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Young & Cold Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)