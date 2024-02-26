



One year since the Portuguese duo released its auspicious debut EP, NECRØ has signed with Germany’s Cold Transmission Music for the release of a new single. Included on the second volume of the imprint’s Zeitgeist Chrome compilation series, “Deathward” sees the duo of João Vairinhos and Sara Inglés taking their blackened mix of synthwave and electro/industrial straight to the dancefloor. The song serves as the first taste of the duo’s forthcoming full-length album, due to arrive later this year; as well, the band is in the midst of scheduling a series of international live dates.







“Deathward” follows up on NECRØ’s Death Beats EP, released on February 17, 2023 via Regulator Records and Zerowork Records. The Zeitgeist Chrome Vol. 02 compilation is due to arrive via Cold Transmission Records on March 29, with a colored and hand-numbered vinyl edition to be released in limited quantities of 250 copies. Other artists on the collection include S Y Z Y G Y X, Noromakina, Grey Gallows, Kalte Nacht, Years of Denial with Teatre, Rina Pavar, Antipole with Deus Ex Lumina, and more.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)