



João Vairinhos and Sara Inglés continue to put the finishing touches on their full-length debut under the guise of NECRØ, with “Into Oblivion” serving as its first single. The song presents the band’s blend of synthwave and electro/industrial, explaining that its themes addressing a simultaneous hope and despair, asking if we will yet achieve greater and unique things to be remembered, or succumb to the urge to be forgotten; “As we wander past countless days of repetition,” NECRØ says, “we try to find comfort and obliterate the fact that the seasons will pass, our oasis of memories will dry, and our souls will fade away into oblivion.” Mastered by Pete Burns at The Shelter, the song also features additional guitars by Vasco Vaz, while the accompanying music video for “Into Oblivion” was created by Inglés.











NECRØ signed with Cold Transmission Music earlier this year, releasing “Deathward” on the label’s Zeitgeist Chrome Vol. 02 compilation; the band will be making its German live premiere on October 19 at the Cold Transmission Label Night in Rüsselsheim alongside IAmtheShadow and Lovataraxx, with tickets and additional info available via the label’s website and the Facebook event page. NECRØ’s debut album is expected to be released later in 2024, following up on the 2023 Death Beats EP.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)