



No Sound Records has released …Buried Where You Stand, the fourth studio effort from Birmingham post-punk outfit Mutes. Recorded, mixed, and mastered with Mark Gittins at Megatone, vocalist/lyricist James describes it as “Our ‘Albini record,’ if you will,” referring to the legendary musician/producer/engineer‘s approach toward honestly capturing a band’s live essence in studio recording; “this meant all tracking in a room together with very little separation between instruments, and minimal overdubs.” All but two of the album’s tracks were written collaboratively by the trio of drummer Craig Bainton, bassist Thomas Hewson, and James on guitar, keys, and vocals, with the latter solely credited for “.cycles” and closing track “Born Again Blues.” He goes on to explain, “It is somewhat of a self-directed, existential manifesto – an attempt to recapture the parts of myself I felt lost; a distillation of the relentless, cacophonic internal monologue that results from juggling infinite choices and then facing bottomless consequences.” Furthermore, he comments that he deliberately avoided sociopolitical topics in favor of his own spiritual ambivalence, substance abuse and recovery, and other more inward subjects. …Buried Where You Stand is now available in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp, following up on 2021’s Dreams of Being Cornered and its demos companion released in 2023. Mutes will also be performing throughout the U.K. in the coming summer months, with more live shows to be announced soon; a full listing of live dates can be found via the band’s website.





Mutes

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)