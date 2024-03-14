



Mute Records has announced new releases from two of the label’s longest serving and most revered artists. First to arrive is “The Last Words of Sam Cooke,” the latest single from Barry Adamson, offering the first taste of his forthcoming album, Cut to Black. With lyrics by Siena Barnes, the song references the titular singer’s tragic death in December of 1964 at the Haçienda Motel in South Central Los Angeles; blending vibrant and upbeat soul and gospel undertones reminiscent of Cooke’s own R&B style, the chorus of “Lady, you shot me!” were reportedly Cooke’s last words, having been gunned down by the hotel manager allegedly in self defense. The rest of Cut to Black follows similar journeys of lives cut short, with Adamson explaining “I started to imagine my life without me in it – an author-as-observer, looking down upon this murky world during that time, and making a record of what I found there.” Furthermore, the album examines the persistence of racial issues in modern society following the Civil Rights movement of the 20th century. The album is available to pre-order via Barry Adamson’s webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, due to arrive on May 17. Adamson will also be conducted a U.K. tour from May 22 to June 1, and a subsequent mainland European tour from June 3 to June 12, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available via his website.















Secondly, Mute has announced the release of a deluxe remastered edition of Laibach’s seminal Opus Dei album. Due to arrive on May 10 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, this remaster celebrates what was the Slovenian industrial and art collective’s third studio album and first for Mute Records in 1987; among the record’s most impactful moments are the Laibachian reworking of Queen’s “One Vision” as the martial industrial pomp anthem of “Geburt Einer Nation,” as well as interpretations of Opus’ “Live is Life” – presented in English as “Opus Dei” and in German as “Leben heißt Leben.” Mixed by Rico Conning (Wire, Pere Ubu, Swans, William Orbit), the deluxe edition features the original record in its entirety, with the second disc comprised of live recordings of Laibach’s performances in London, San Francisco, Berlin, and Paris during what was the group’s first world tour. A booklet featuring photographs, artwork inspired by German anti-fascist John Heartfield, extensive sleeve notes by author and cultural theorist Alexei Monroe, and a newly refined rendition of the original cover are also included. Pre-orders can be found on Bandcamp. Laibach will also be celebrating the remaster with the Opus Dei European tour, running from May 14 to October 22; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the group’s website.

Barry Adamson

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Laibach

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)