



More than a full year since the album’s release, Mute Records has released the deluxe edition of M83’s Fantasy, featuring the original 13 tracks supplemented by nine additional remixes. Among them is a remix of “Ocean’s Niagara” created by Luis Vasquez – a.k.a. The Soft Moon; standing out for its gothic flourishes and nuance beats, the remix marks Vasquez’s last completed work before his death on January 18 of this year from fentanyl poisoning. Other remixes on the deluxe edition were crafted by Sofia Kourtesis, Villeneuve, Jeremiah Chiu, BRUIT ≤, Maps, Rachika Nayar, Kelbin, and Kaela, the latter having also appeared as a guest on the album track “Kool Nuit.” The remixes of “Fantasy” and “Earth to Sea” had already been released as independent EPs. Of Fantasy, M83’s Anthony Gonzalez states that his intent “was to come back with something closer to the energy of Before The Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.” Fantasy was originally released on March 17, 2023, with the deluxe edition having been released on May 31, 2024, and available via all major digital outlets.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)