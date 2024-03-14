



Mute Records has announced the release of a deluxe remastered edition of Laibach’s seminal Opus Dei album. Due to arrive on May 10 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, this remaster celebrates what was the Slovenian industrial and art collective’s third studio album and first for Mute Records in 1987; among the record’s most impactful moments are the Laibachian reworking of Queen’s “One Vision” as the martial industrial pomp anthem of “Geburt Einer Nation,” as well as interpretations of Opus’ “Live is Life” – presented in English as “Opus Dei” and in German as “Leben heißt Leben.” Mixed by Rico Conning (Wire, Pere Ubu, Swans, William Orbit), the deluxe edition features the original record in its entirety, with the second disc comprised of live recordings of Laibach’s performances in London, San Francisco, Berlin, and Paris during what was the group’s first world tour. A booklet featuring photographs, artwork inspired by German anti-fascist John Heartfield, extensive sleeve notes by author and cultural theorist Alexei Monroe, and a newly refined rendition of the original cover are also included. Pre-orders can be found on Bandcamp. Laibach will also be celebrating the remaster with the Opus Dei European tour, running from May 14 to October 22; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the group’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)