



Mushroomhead has released the music video for “Fall in Line,” offering the first taste of the Ohio nü-metal act’s upcoming Call the Devil album. The song was the last to be recorded for the album, with the video’s red color palette matching the aggressive yet emotional tone, while also providing a showcase for the band’s current lineup and new masks designed and sculpted by Jordan Patton and guitarist Joe “Jenkins” Gall. Directed by co-founder, percussionist, and band leader Steve “Skinny” Felton, “Fall in Line” also puts Scott Beck and Jackie LaPonza front-and-center with roaring and melodic vocals, the music adorned with gothic atmospheres and electro/industrial keyboards, with longtime guitarist Dave “Gravy” Felton having returned to Mushroomhead in 2022 after an absence of more than a decade. Call the Devil marks the band’s ninth studio album, and the second to be released via Napalm Records after 2020’s A Wonderful Life; the album will be released on August 9, with pre-orders available on Bandcamp and the Napalm Records webstore. Mushroomhead will be touring Europe and the U.K. from August 9-19, and then in the U.S. from October 4-26; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.









Mushroomhead

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Napalm Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Duke Togo (Golgo13)