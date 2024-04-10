



Shoegazing post-rock act MONO is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the release of a new album, titled OATH. As the band’s twelfth full-length effort, the Japanese quartet addresses themes that have permeated throughout their long tenure – “the relationship between darkness and light, hope in the face of disaster, and the duality of birth and death,” all drawing inspiration from the pandemic years, during which questions about life and purpose became part of everyone’s lives. “We live with a vow that hasn’t changed since we were children,” states founder and lead guitarist Takaakira “Taka” Goto, “We are part of the universe. We already know what we should do and what the most important thing in life is.” Spanning 11 tracks clocking in at 71 minutes, OATH was recorded and mixed with longtime collaborator and celebrated producer Steve Albini; due for release on June 14 via Temporary Residence Ltd. and Pelagic Records, pre-orders are available on Bandcamp and the MONO website in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the latter available in multiple limited edition variants.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)