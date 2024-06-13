



Sacred Bones Records has announced the release of the fourth full-length effort from Belarusian dark synthpop and post-punk act Molchat Doma (Молчат Дома), with “Son” (“Сон”) serving as the introductory single. Directed by Bryan M. Ferguson at Assumption Studios in Glasgow and at a remote pyramid in the Scottish highlands, the video exudes the lyrical themes of leaving for the unknown, reflecting the band members’ examinations of their own life changes – moving to new country and leaving behind the familiar; as the title literally translates to “Dream,” Ferguson goes on to describe the video as a Lynchian odyssey of alienation to match the emotion and atmosphere of the song, “a dream that feels like reality, and that dream bleeding into real life.”







Belaya Polosa (Белая Полоса) follows up on 2020’s Monument (Монумент), with the trio of vocalist Egor Shkutko, bassist/synth player Pavel Kozlov, and primary songwriter/producer Raman Kamahortsau explaining the new album’s themes to be centered on transition and change; “It’s a different band, a different sound and context, but the same style and the same emotions.” The album sees Molchat Doma incorporating more and darker electronic elements, while also retaining the cold and minimal brutalism of past outings, which is also reflected in the cover art. The band’s second album with Sacred Bones, Belaya Polosa will be released on September 6 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp and the Sacred Bones webstore. Molchat Doma will be touring throughout the U.K. and Europe from October 20 to November 29, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available on the band’s website.





