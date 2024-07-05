



It has been several months since French industial duo Moaan Exis released any new material, but today breaks the silence with great aplomb as the band reveals the “Hypervigilance.” Mixed and mastered by Cédric Guesdon, the song sees Mathieu Caudron and Xavier Guionie continuing to address a world in turmoil with their signature blend of heavy noise, unrelenting distortion, and brutal percussion – “There is little respite, yet so much urgency.” The track follows up on the “Duality” single released in August of 2023, as well as the November release of the Spit & Spite split single with ESA. The accompanying animated music video for “Hypervigilance” was conceived and created by RoyaL Legendaire, with the single available now on Bandcamp. Moaan Exis will be performing this November at the Helsinki Industrial Festival, having appeared at the festival last year, and at Wave Gotik Treffen this past May.









MOAAN EXIS

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

RoyaL Legendaire

Website, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)