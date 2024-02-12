



Saturday, February 10 saw the unveiling of Year of the Rabbit from Missouri doomgaze act Guro. Now available via Bandcamp and all major digital outlets, the album marks the band’s full-length studio debut, with the duo of vocalist/guitarist/programmer Teddy Carpenter and synth player Robert Miller pursuing an emotional exploration of the ills of society, mental anguish, and betrayal. “We’ve only been working together for a year, but we believe listeners will see that we have stepped up our songwriting game,” Carpenter states, going on to say that he and Miller experiment with an eclectic set of styles, blending abrasion and melody to ensure the audience is entertained and captivated. Produced and performed by Guro, Year of the Rabbit follow’s up on the Chapter Black and Beloved Static EPs, both released in 2023 shortly after the band’s formation.





