



May 22 saw the release of “Slither,” the latest single from Miss Trezz, with today revealing the accompanying music video. Directed and edited by Jacquelyn Trezzo and shot by Steven Rosales, the video presents the artist in rainy and rave-like lairs, the imagery translating the lyrical themes of dominance and submission, as well as liberating oneself from past trauma instigated by “the corrosive effects of gossip and hurtful words” – depicted as a snakelike goddess surrounded by her prey, Miss Trezz sheds off self-doubt like a discarded skin, declaring her defiance of societal norms as “God’s favorite misfit.” Also appearing in the video are Austin Filsinger, Kit Redinger, Paolo Iarussi, and regular Miss Trezz collaborator Travis Bacon, better known as Svart of Contracult.







“Slither” was released via Re:Mission Entertainment, marking the first new material from Miss Trezz after the “Confrontational” single this past September. The song was written in collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Shok (Zeitmahl, Lost Tapes), who had previously contributed a remix of Miss Trezz’s cover of Duran Duran’s “Come Undone” and her “Devil’s Daughter” single; past outings have seen Miss Trezz working with the likes of KANGA, Bec Hollcraft (BECCA, Contracult), Oscar Del Amor, Paul Wiley (Marilyn Manson, I.T.), and the aforementioned Svart.





Miss Trezz/Tiffany Trezzo

Website, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Shok/Lost Tapes

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)