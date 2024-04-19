



Miss FD’s music and visuals may be adorned in vibrant colors and striking melody, but there is always the specter of dystopia resonating through the producer’s electro/industrial sound and lyrical themes. Such is the case on “Syndicated,” the latest single in which her cheers of “everything’s fine” resound with an ominous fervor that conveys an “anti-narrative” expression of cyber-infused tension. Written, produced, and performed by Miss FD, and once again mixed and mastered by longtime creative partner Alex Dalliance, the single is the fourth in a succession of similarly themed releases, after 2021’s “Your Core,” 2022’s “Menticide,” and last year’s “Distractions.” The “Syndicated” single was released today, April 19, and is now available on Bandcamp and all major digital outlets; the song marks the artist’s second release of 2024 after the “Enough” collaboration with Vulture Culture.





Miss FD/Quantum Release Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)