



Miss FD and Vulture Culture have cultivated a fruitful collaboration in recent years, with today’s release of “Enough” seeing the two credited as co-artists. Fusing darkly atmopsheric EDM rhythms with Miss FD’s signature vocal prowess, the track has its sights aimed squarely at the dancefloor – “a dark and gritty production with deep filthstep undertones,” as the artists describe it. Adding to the virulent club energy are symphonic passages that underscore a melodic counterpoint to the acerbic lyrics, the almost robotic repetitions of “I’ve had enough of this” punctuating dynamic verses about being pushed to the limits of tolerance by… who or what? Well, that’s up to the listener’s interpretation as “you’re being analyzed, antagonized.” Released today, January 19, and available digitally via Bandcamp, “Enough” follows up on past singles like “Ashes of Stars,” “Spitfire,” and “Faster Than Light.” Vulture Culture’s Alex Dalliance also mixed and mastered Miss FD’s Adore and As Above, So Below EPs, as well as the “Pandemic 2020,” “Your Core,” “Menticide,” and “Distractions” singles; his most recent solo release was 2022’s Necronom Within EP.





Miss FD/Quantum Release Records

Vulture Culture

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)