



Portuguese electro/industrial act Misfit Trauma Queen has unveiled the first of four planned singles leading up to a new album. Released on May 2, “OPP” presents producer David Taylor’s fusion of live drumming and distorted electronic textures, taking the fundamentals of drum & bass into gritty punk territory; accompanying the single is the music video, directed, shot, and edited by Carlos Calika, “suitable for the most dystopian underground club.” “OPP” is available digitally via Bandcamp, with three more singles to follow before the July 25 release of [R.E.A.L.], Misfit Trauma Queen’s sophomore album after 2020’s Violent Blue. In the interim, the artist also released the Ominous Mixtape EP in 2021, while late 2020 saw the announcement of a single titled “Kubrick’s Cube.”









Misfit Trauma Queen

Regulator Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)