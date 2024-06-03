



Following one month after the album’s release on Bandcamp, LÆBEL is putting forth a CD edition of The Heavy Hand of God by flagship act Mirland – the solo outlet of label co-founder John R. Mirland. The album presents a deviation from the noisier industrial of past releases toward a more dark ambient and cinematic path, with the artist explaining that it’s “the first full-length manifestation of something that’s been part of almost every Mirland release” since the project’s Cerebral Reducing Valve debut in 2010. Furthermore, Mirland states that The Heavy Hand of God is intended to be experienced in full as the eight tracks weave together a narrative for the listener to extrapolate on their own. Due to arrive on June 7 via LÆBEL, The Heavy Hand of God will be available in a limited quantity of 100 copies with no reprints to follow, available to purchase along with the digital edition now on Bandcamp – the album was released digitally by Welsh ambient label Heol Ddu on May 3. This marks the third Mirland release of 2024 after the Objectified EP and Submerged – Live at Lygten Station; Mirland is also a member of synthpop act Am Tierpark and punk/metal outfit Gusten, both with his LÆBEL co-founder Claus Larsen. Am Tierpark’s Shameless album is also due to be released on June 7, while Gusten’s With Disgust dropped on March 1.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)