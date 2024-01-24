



No social, cultural, or political subject has ever been off limits for Al Jourgensen as he has guided MINISTRY across more than four decades, and the band’s forthcoming HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES shows no signs that he’s changing that approach. With the latest single and video, Uncle Al and company draw their own lines in the sand on incel behaviors that pervade every facet of our daily lives; “B.D.E.” (“Big Dick Energy”) addresses violence against women and toxic misogny on both a personal and a political level, touching on the repeal of Roe vs. Wade to general attitudes of misogyny. “The incel subsect and general misogynistic tendencies in our society are dangerous, yet seem to fly under the radar,” Jourgensen states, “so we figured it’s time to shine a light on it. In true MINISTY fashion, we battle it with sarcasm.”







Appearing with Jourgensen in the video is MINISTRY’s current lineup consisting of keyboardist John Bechdel, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, drummer Roy Mayorga, and bassist Paul D’Amour. “B.D.E.” marks the third single from HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, following up on “Just Stop Oil” and “Goddamn White Trash.” The band’s sixteenth album is due for release on March 1 via Nuclear Blast Records, with pre-orders available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp and the Nuclear Blast webstore; appearing as guests on the record are Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity), and longtime collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra, with the album also featuring a cover of Fad Gadget’s “Ricky’s Hand,” which the band has been performing live.







Furthermore, MINISTRY will be embarking on a tour of North America with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly, following up on the trio’s tour in the spring of 2023. From February 27 to April 5, stops on the tour include San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Minneapolis, Detroit, Chicago, Montréal, New York, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links available on the MINISTRY website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)