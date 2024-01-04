



Today, January 4 marks the release of “All Fall Down,” the debut single from Deodara – the duo of multi-instrumentalist Gregory Lopez – a.k.a. Nez LLRLRR – and vocalist Mimi Wallman. Written and produced during the lockdowns, the song follows the pair’s observations of those affected by disinformation and perpetuating cycles of anger, hate, and distrust – “watching seemingly intelligent people fall down rabbit holes.” Nez further explains that Wallman wrote the lyrics in “one big stream” after a glass of wine, “marinating on the state of things in our country.” Mixed by Justin Heron and mastered by Jason Corbett at Jacknife Sound, the song had originally been titled “Gnashing,” and follows the 2022 “AD-2022” demo and the Planting Seeds compilation, both available as free downloads on Bandcamp; with the song available in both vocal and instrumental versions on Bandcamp, “All Fall Down” is the first official single from Deodara, with several more planned throughout 2024 and beyond. Nez is best known for his tenure in Devil Met Contention and Chicago coldwave acts Acumen Nation and Iron Lung Corp., while Wallman is known for her work with The Joy Thieves, Absynth, 13 Mg., and more.





Deodara

Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)