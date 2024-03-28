



Hailing from Connecticut, Midnight Psychic – the duo of guitarist/vocalist Jayson Munro and bassist George Moore – presents a different take on goth/rock and post-punk. “Suburbination” marks the duo’s third and latest single, its lyrics addressing the loneliness of life in suburbia; “Early stages of the song started with the made-up word,” the band explains, “which we ultimately decided to keep as a shorthand for the theme of suburban decay.” Furthermore, “Suburbination” marks the pair’s first official music video, the stark imagery mirroring the lyrics – familiar, relatable, and ultimately lonely.







Midnight Psychic describes their music as “goth/rock inspired by abandoned shopping malls, clown paintings and window blinds.” Released today, March 28, and available via Bandcamp, “Suburbination” follows up on the “You Should Move On” single released in June of 2023, and the “String of Fate” debut in November of 2022. Having performed live sporadically in 2023 throughout the northeastern United States, Midnight Psychic is currently scheduled to appear at the Dark Spring Boston Festival on April 13, sharing the stage with Allie Frost, House of Harm, Widow Rings, Hemlock for Socrates, The Spearmint Sea, and Korine. Tickets and additional info can be found on the festival Facebook page.





