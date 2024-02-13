



Hot on the heels of his collaborative album with Amanda Acevedo, Mick Harvey is turning his attentions back to his solo output with the announcement of a new album. Five Ways to Say Goodbye marks the culmination of a long running series of releases that combines original compositions with reinterpretations of pre-existing songs, which first began with 2005’s One Man’s Treasure; “I don’t think cover is appropriate terminology,” Harvey explains, “It’s not a copy. To my mind, it’s more in the traditional sense of how songs used to be, where they would mutate and you’d end up with lots of different versions. One is really just passing the music on and sharing the songs further.” On this note, the album sees Harvey putting his own indelible stamp on such songs as Ed Kuepper (The Saints), David McComb (The Triffids, Blackeyed Susans), Lo Carmen, Lee Hazelwood, as well Harvey’s 2023 translation and reworking of Marlene Dietrich’s “Ich Hab’ Noch Einen Koffer in Berlin,” titled “A Suitcase in Berlin.” Speaking on the album further, Harvey comments that its themes are “farewells or saying goodbye,” resulting in melancholy and sentimental moods, reflecting on the past and even literally saying goodbye to “people who have moved on.” Serving as the first single from Five Ways to Say Goodbye is “When We Were Beautiful & Young,” with the accompanying video featuring montages of 50 years’ worth of vintage photos and films of family, friends, and past performances, offering a poignant exploration and summation of Harvey’s life and career.







Five Ways to Say Goodbye follows the 2023 release of Phantasmagoria in Blue, his 2023 collaborative album with Amanda Acevedo, who also appears on this album’s “Dirtnap Stories.” Due for release on May 10 via Mute Records, Five Ways to Say Goodbye is available to pre-order now on Bandcamp and the Mute webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. In addition, Harvey has announced a series of European tour dates from May 16 to June 8, stopping in Barcelona, Madrid, London, Milan, and more; a full listing of dates and ticket links can be found here, with more dates to be added throughout the year.





Mick Harvey

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)